Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G launched: Here's how it differs from Reno 5 Pro

Oppo has finally launched the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G smartphone in China and it joins the existing Reno 5 series model - Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro+ 5G - which were unveiled earlier this month.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G 8GB+128GB model is priced at CNY3,999 (approx. Rs 45,000) and 12GB+256GB at CNY4,499 (approx. Rs 50,700). It has two color options- Starry into a Dream and Floating Night Shadow and will go on sale starting December 29.

Here is how the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G differs from the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G model:

Display

Both the phones feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate up to 180Hz. The fingerprint sensor is placed under the screen and there is a little punch-hole at the top left corner of the display.

Performance

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 2.8GHz clock speed as compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with 2.6Ghz clock speed in the Pro model.

The Reno 5 Pro offers up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM (@ 1866MHz) and up to 256GB UFS2.1 storage whereas the Pro+ model offers up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM (@ 2133MHz) and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

Camera

The quad rear camera setup on the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G incorporates a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS+EIS. It is accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with EIS, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro lens.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G houses a 64MP main shooter with f/1.7 aperture, assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, both the devices have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Battery and connectivity

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery as compared to the 4,350mAh battery on the Pro model. Both support 65W fast-charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G supports Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band GPS (L1+L5) as compared to Bluetooth v5.1 and GPS in the Pro model. Both the phones feature WiFi 6, USB Type-C and multifunctional NFC and run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.