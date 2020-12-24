No dream is too big: Xiaomi's India head on company entering USD100 billion club

Sharing the news of Xiaomi's entry into the USD100 billion club, Manu Kumar Jain, the company's India head, on Thursday thanked business partners, team members and Mi Fans who helped the company achieve this milestone.

"I thank everyone who has believed in us - Mi Fans, business partners & team members. No dream is too big! Especially if you believe in yourself, work hard, and never give up," he tweeted.

On December 23, Xiaomi's stock price reached an all-time high at HK$31.90 (Hong Kong dollar), with its market value exceeding HK$775.6 billion officially propelling the Chinese company into the USD100 billion club.

In the third quarter, Xiaomi's global smartphone shipments reached 46.6 million units and became the world's third-biggest smartphone brand with a 13.1% share and 42% growth on the back of strong gains in India and a continued strong presence in China which accounted for 53% of the company's volume in Q3.

"As we reach this important milestone as a company, we're reminded it is all made possible thanks to our Mi Fans' support and trust in our vision of innovation for everyone. Xiaomi will continue to relentlessly provide amazing products at honest prices so that everyone can enjoy a better life through the most up-to-date technologies," Xiaomi wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.