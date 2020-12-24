A Decade of Digital Ink Solutions: Wacom Celebrates its 10th Anniversary in India with the Unveiling of its Limited Edition Coffee Table Book

New Delhi, Dec 24, 2020: Wacom, a global leader in pen display and tablet market celebrates its 10th anniversary in India. On this joyous occasion, Wacom India also unveiled a limited edition coffee table book, which is a collection of the winning art–work from the online competition themed 'Endangered Species, Man & Animal Conflict' arranged by Wacom. After having accumulated decades of expertise serving a wide range of creative customers across countries from films to auto – design to animation, Wacom set its foot in India in 2010. Since then the company has further improved on its operation and performance with an aim to bring people and technology closer together through its natural, intuitive interface solutions.

Reflecting on 10 years of Wacom in India, Mr. Rajiv Malik, Director, Wacom India said, "I take great pride in what we have been able to accomplish over the last decade. It is our passion for creativity that has been the engine behind our daily efforts to invest in new capabilities and continuous innovations for our customers and business partners." This marks a significant milestone for Wacom, which despite the pandemic championed best practices and delivered results by tapping the right segments at the right time. With its latest technology and user inputs, Wacom has developed new products to meet the requirements of the users and has also established a call center in India with 20 employees to add to the customer experience. Wacom recently launched Wacom One in India, that is an entry-level 13" pen display for a new generation of creators, budding, visual thinkers and social media content creators. Wacom's other product offerings for India include the Cintiq Wacom creative pen Display& pen tablet with an optimized feature set for creative starters. "We look forward to many such anniversary celebrations in the future as our footprint continues to grow, creating long – lasting relationships and strengthening our position as one of the most trusted technology solutions company." Mr. Malik added.

Celebrating the milestone, Wacom India unveiled a coffee table book, which is a collection of the winning art–work from the online competition themed 'Endangered Species, Man & Animal Conflict' arranged by Wacom on the occasion of 10 Year completion in India. This initiative was not just limited to evaluate art and creativity but to highlight the issue that the whole world is facing. The competition attracted over 900 entries out of which three artists were declared winners. The coffee table book features interviews with the winning artists on their creative process, inspiration and experience with Wacom. The book a collectible item, a perfect bound with a premium finish which will sit on people's coffee tables and bookshelves. Thanking the jury and the participants Mr. Malik said, "It was an honour having Mr. B N Vichar, Mr. Mike Pandey and Mr. Chandranath Acharya as our jury members for the competition. Special appreciation and thanks to to Mr. Vichar for coming up with this wonderful idea and immense help throughout the event. We are also very delighted to have received such warm response from the creative community, which shows their keen interest in conservation of wildlife apart from creating artwork. Many thanks to all the enthusiastic participants and congratulations to all the winners." About Wacom Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. Wacom's vision to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality.