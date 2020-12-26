Left Menu
Young Champions of the Earth: turning plastics into paving in Kenya

A Kenyan entrepreneur is being lauded by the UN for developing a machine that recycles discarded plastic into paving stones for use in construction projects.

26-12-2020
Nzambi Matee who runs Gjenge Makers in Kenya has been named as a UNEP Young Champion of the Earth for 2020. , by UNEP

Nzambi Matee’s invention not only keeps plastic out of landfill sites, it also offers a cheaper alternative to conventional concrete paving slabs.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) says every minute, a million plastic bottles are purchased across the world, the majority of which are not recycled.

Nzambi Matee is one of seven innovators recognized as United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Young Champions of the Earth for 2020.

