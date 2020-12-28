LG to showcase new InstaView refrigerator lineup at CES 2021

LG said Monday it will be unveiling the new 2021 InstaView refrigerator lineup at the virtual CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology event, which is scheduled for January 11- January 14.

"The popularity of LG appliances during this difficult year came as quite a surprise to us. We have leveraged the increase in consumer interest and pushed the boundaries of appliance innovation to deliver exciting products in 2021," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

The new LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator lineup will come with upgraded features and design innovations including a large transparent glass panel, 23 percent larger than previous models, that illuminates the refrigerator's interior with just two quick knocks on it. The tinted glass panel complements the refrigerator's flat stainless steel design and elegant aesthetic.

Image Credit: LG

For enhanced hygiene, the 2021 LG InstaView refrigerator lineup incorporates the company's UVnano technology in the built-in water dispenser which harnesses the power of light to effortlessly and effectively maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser tap. While UVnano operates once every hour to remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria on the refrigerator's dispenser tap, users can also activate it with the press of a button when needed.

The new lineup features InstaView voice recognition technology for a hands-free experience. For instance, by simply saying "open the refrigerator door", the refrigerator door will open by itself and users can also check the status of the ice and water dispensers by voice.

Further, the refrigerator lineup features LINEARCooling technology that minimizes temperature fluctuations and DoorCooling+ that cools the entire refrigerator compartment evenly by distributing powerful airflow from a strategically positioned vent.