Canon Unveils New Compact A4 Multi-Function Devices Tailored to the Needs of Modern Workplace

- Combining exceptional mobile connectivity and security, the latest imageRUNNNER A4 monochrome multi-function devices help businesses optimise performance NEW DELHI, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon announced a new addition to the imageRUNNER (iR) multi-function device (MFD) line-up, comprising two A4 monochrome MFDs, the iR1643i and iR1643iF. Built to meet the needs of any contemporary office , the new MFDs will help businesses increase productivity with seamless mobile connectivity, supporting a wide range of mobile printing solutions including Canon PRINT Business, Apple® AirPrint™ and Mopria® Print Service. ''Accomodating a mobile workforce, embracing cloud technology and securing valuable business data are key in managing today's offices,'' said Mr. K Bhaskhar, Senior Vice President, Business Imaging Solutions Division, Canon India. ''Our new imageRUNNER MFDs are designed to fulfill the requirements of modern offices. Equipped with uniFLOW Online Express, Canon's cloud-based print management solution, the MFDs help businesses track and assess print, copy, scan, and fax usage, as well as allocate costs to departments accurately. The MFDs are also capable of safeguarding the confidentiality of business data with strong security features, such as Verify System at Startup, Encrypted PDF and Device Signature PDF, effectively prevent unauthorised device access and protect scanned documents.'' In today's versatile and dynamic business environment, an office can be set up anytime and anywhere. Be it a small office, a home office, a medium scale business or a large enterprise, the iR1643i adapts perfectly to any business environment. It's compact size and advance features contribute towards optimized productivity and cost efficiency.

Pre-installed with Application Library, the new iR1643i and iR1643iF host a range of shortcuts designed to help users streamline workflows and work faster. Users can customise the MFDs to automate routine tasks according to specific work requirements, and convert multiple steps into a one-step operation for achieving maximum efficiency. The productive MFDs also feature a swift printing speed of 43 ppm, and high-capacity paper feed of up to 2,300 sheets to help busy offices breeze through heavy workloads. Built with a 12.7 cm (5-inch) colour touchscreen LCD, the MFDs provide a great user experience with easy navigation across the intuitive UI. The display of simple icons in a clean layout and smartphone-like virtual QWERTY keyboard provide users with superb ease of use. Availability The imageRUNNER 1643i and 1643iF are available from immediate effect at Canon and Canon Authorised Dealers.

