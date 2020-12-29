Xiaomi offering Mi 11 with and without charger versions at same price

At the Mi 11 launch event in China, Xiaomi on Monday announced that it will be offering two versions of the phone- the standard version without an in-box charger and the bundle version with a separate 55W GaN charger- and both will be offered at the same price, allowing customers to purchase based on their needs.

Last week, Xiaomi confirmed that its latest flagship, the Mi 11, will be released without an in-box charger to reach its environmental goals. It is commendable that the company understands the needs of its customers as well as the importance of environmental sustainability.

Image Credit: Twitter (@Sudhanshu1414)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is available for pre-order in three variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB, priced at CNY3999 (approx. Rs 45,000), CNY4299 and CNY4699 respectively. The anti-glare frosted glass version of the device is offered in Midnight Gray, Horizon Blue and Frost White color options while the vegan leatherback version is offered in Lilac Purple and Honey Beige.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 boasts a 6.81-inch WQHD+ AMOLED quad-curve DotDisplay with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The screen offers a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and uses the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for enhanced protection.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, the phone offers up to 12GB of enhanced LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is fuelled by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired and 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is equipped with a 108MP 8k main camera with AF and OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view and a 5MP telephoto macro lens at the back. For selfies, there is a 20MP snapper housed in the punch-hole at the top left corner of the display.

Other features onboard the Xiaomi Mi 11 include- an in-display fingerprint sensor with heart rate monitoring, sound by Harman Kardon, Wi-Fi 6, IR blaster, dual-frequency GPS and multi-functional NFC. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.