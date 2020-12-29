Left Menu
Cricket-India beat Australia by eight wickets, level series 1-1

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 09:19 IST
Cricket-India beat Australia by eight wickets, level series 1-1

India beat Australia by eight wickets before tea on day four of the second test in Melbourne on Tuesday.

India levelled the four-test series at 1-1 ahead of the third test in Sydney.

Australia won the first test at Adelaide Oval.

