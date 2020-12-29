Motorola Capri Plus spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to launch two new budget smartphones in the first quarter of 2021. The two smartphones are rumored to be called the Motorola Capri and the Motorola Capri Plus.

The Motorola Capri Plus with model number 'XT2129' has been spotted on Geekbench (via tipster Abhishek Yadav) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 4G chipset along with 4GB of RAM and Android 11 OS. According to recent leaks, the SD662 processor will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of in-built storage.

Further, the Motorola Capri Plus is said to feature an HD+ 90Hz display and a 13MP selfie snapper. On the back, it will house a quad-camera setup including a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

Recently, a Motorola phone with XT2127-1/XT2127-2 was also spotted on the FCC certification website, UL (Demko) and the TUV Rheinland certification website as well. The model number is reportedly associated with the Motorola Capri.

As per these listings, the Motorola Capri will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Further, recent leaks suggest that the device will come with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. For photography, the phone is said to have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a pair of 2MP lenses.