Oneiric Gaming Raised Angel Funding from Trishneet Arora to Boost e-gaming Community in India

e-gaming will generate more revenue than traditional 'real' gaming in future, claims Trishneet Arora Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Trishneet Arora, the Founder and CEO of TAC Security – a global leader in risk and vulnerability management ventured out into the rapidly growing market of online gaming by investing in gaming company, Oneiric Gaming. Oneiric Gaming is a mover and shaker in gaming company that recently launched its flagship game – Bluff. The firm aims to disrupt the gaming world and expose the mass to a new dimension of gaming and adventures while making dreams a reality. Trishneet Arora said, "We strongly believe that e-gaming will dominate the future and the industry will generate more revenue than traditional games. And its growth seems to be no end in the future. However, nothing can replace the traditional "real" gaming, which still have bigger following than the budding e-gaming community." Arora highlighted, "With the growing e-gaming industry and the way 'Make in India' campaign gaining momentum, there is a lot of greater opportunities for the domestic firms and homegrown developers in the county." On being asked, why you invested in such a young company, he replied, "I like the vision that Oneiric Gaming has for the e-gaming community in India. There was a time when no one pays heed to online gaming in India but look at now how our country is getting pace. With the growing e-gaming community, now India is considered to be a top destination for e-gaming tournaments across the globe. I am fully committed to promote Indian developers and contribute to the growth of e-gaming in the country." The online gaming industry is expected to take over leading streaming platforms in the next decade by revenues. India's domestic online gaming industry is also predicted to cross the $1-billion mark by the end of 2021. It is further expected to be valued at $3.7-billion by 2024. Oneiric Gaming Founder Avneet Singh said, "Gaming is an emerging field of entertainment that has continued to grow exponentially even during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is a huge gap in the Indian gaming industry. It continues to be dominated by foreign players. But, Oneiric Gaming hopes to fill in some of that gap with its innovative gaming products.'' "Leveraging on the country's growing online gaming space, Oneiric has already launched its first online card game called Bluff on both IOS and Android play store. Bluff was well received by the gaming community and have launched 2 games within 6 months. Cricket-Death Overs and planning to launch 5 more games by March 2021. Bluff Game would have over million users by June 2021.'' About Trishneet Arora Trishneet Arora started his entrepreneurial journey in 2013 at the age of 19 and from there under his leadership TAC Security securing world's top brands and trying to disrupt cyber space since then. In 2017, he was listed in The 50 Most Influential Young Indians by GQ Magazine. He was selected amongst worlds 200 ''Leaders of Tomorrow'' by St Gallen Symposium, Switzerland in 2018.

Trishneet is also part of Entrepreneur Magazine's 35 under 35 & Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 List. Javier Gonzales, Mayor of the City of Santa Fe, New Mexico proclaimed 25th August as the ''Trishneet Arora Day'' in 2017. In 2019, Trishneet Arora listed in the Fortune India's 40 under 40 list, India's Brightest Business Minds. Trishneet Arora awarded as ''Entrepreneur of the Year'' 2020 by the Entrepreneur Magazine in Security Services Category. He was listed in "Top 100 Great People Managers 2020" by Great Manager Institute in association with Forbes. He enjoys connecting with new people globally and divides his time amongst various causes by being a part of various social service organizations.