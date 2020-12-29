Re-invent the audio entertainment experience with the new advanced Philips Audio range of products

• Announces new tower speakers SPA1140 and SPA1100 with 2.0 Channel Stereo • Introduces TAE1205BK In-ear wireless headphones with 7 hours of playtime and IPX4 design • Launches BT2003GY and TAS1505BK in the Bluetooth speaker category NEW DELHI, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As everyone moves closer towards the new decade, TPV Technology today announced the launch of 5 new products across the Philips audio range to celebrate the year end festivities.

The new range of products include tower speakers, Bluetooth speakers and in-ear wireless headphones that are now available at leading e-commerce platform, Amazon and Flipkart along with offline retail channels. Commenting on the new launches Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, ''With everybody continuing to stay at home, consumers are now looking for an all immersive cinematic home entertainment experience.

Whether it is about watching their favourite movies, binging on their favourite shows, listening to their favourite songs or attending work calls and online classes, customers are now looking for an uninterrupted sound experience more than ever. To bridge this gap of providing an unparalleled experience, we are extremely excited to expand our audio range with products that are elegant yet durable and feature ground-breaking technology. We hope our products enhance the festive mood of all our consumers.'' SPA1140 & SPA1100 The all new tower speakers SPA1140 and SPA1100 come with 140W and 100W output respectively.

Consumers can now feel the thumping sound while watching a movie, listening to music or having a small get together. The speakers also support a mic where users can sing their favourite songs and celebrate the festive season in the comfort of their homes. Very elegant and durable, the tower speakers have a wooden cabinet for rich sound output with matt finish to go with the interiors of one's house. Available at INR 19,990 and INR 15,990, these speakers deliver every minute sound detail with high quality tweeters for superior high tones.

TAE1205BK Another exciting launch includes the Philips in-ear headphones, TAE1205BK priced at INR 3,799 which come with splash and sweat resistant wireless technology that delivers great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit and up to 7 hours of playtime. These in-ear headphones are a perfect fit for fitness freaks and music lovers. A quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing for another 1.5 hours. TAS1505BK & BT2003GY Other products that have been launched in the Bluetooth category are BT2003GY and TAS1505BK priced at INR 3,499 and INR 1,990 respectively. BT2003GY sports a compact design and USB Type-C charging, an ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone. It also features a Micro SD card space for easy play back. TAS1505BK comes equipped with IPX7 waterproof technology, 8 hours of playtime with a punchy bass and vibrant sound, perfect for working professionals and college students to attend their work-calls and online classes.

These products will be available across leading ecommerce sites, Amazon and Flipkart along with offline retail channels. TPV's current retail presence is spread across 35000+ stores with more than 200 distributors. There are also plans to enhance the robust after sales network with a target of doubling the current service centres count. Product features: Philips Tower Speakers SPA1140 and SPA1100 Speaker top inputs and control Power, volume and track controls are located on the top panel of the master speaker unit of the system. In addition to this, the various connectors have also been placed here - for all convenient usage.

Exceptionally clear sound Thanks to the sophisticated speaker technology and the wide sound range performance, one will enjoy exceptionally clear sound from the lowest to the highest tones. Tweeters Using a high-end tweeter on each speaker box dramatically improves the reproduction of high frequencies. Music comes to life and movies sound like they are meant to, as the full range of high frequencies is perfectly reproduced.

Philips True Wireless Headphones TAE1205BK IPX4 With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and one doesn't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain. Secure, flexible, comfortable Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of the ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind the neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

Magnetic earbuds These headphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together, and a flat headphone cable that resists tangling. When pulled out of a bag or pocket, these headphones won't need to be untied before one can tune into their playlist. Inline remote Take a call, pause a playlist. All without touching the smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

Philips Bluetooth Speakers BT2003GY Built-in microphone This speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and one can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting or call from a friend, either way it works great. Built-in rechargeable battery Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets the user enjoy their personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet.

TAS1505 Tough and IPX7 waterproof This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX7-rated-which means it can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. One can party in the shower, by the pool, or even in the pool.The wireless range is 20 m. 8 hours play time Sound stays clear even when the music is played loudly, and a passive radiator boosts the bass. The user gets 8 hours play time, and a full charge takes 2.5 hours. The Bluetooth connection is stable, and pairing is simple.

About TPV Technology TPV is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market. TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centers and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency and quality.