Jio, Mediatek starts 70-day e-sports tournament

Digital company Jio and Taiwan-based electronic chip maker Mediatek are starting a 70-day esports tournament 'Gaming Masters' from Tuesday, the companies said. The game will be hosted by Jio Games platform and the entire tournament will be broadcasted live on JioTV HD Esports Channel and YouTube, a joint note by Jio and Mediatek said.

''Jio and MediaTek have come together to launch 'Gaming Masters', an esports event targeted at new and existing online gaming enthusiasts in India. This 70-day esports tournament comes just days after the successful completion of JioGames' first online gaming event - 'India ka Gaming Champion','' the note said. The tournament is set to test gamer's skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena, while vying for a prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh. Gaming Masters will feature Garena's self-developed Free Fire, which will be available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform. There will be no registration or participation fee for the gamers, according to the note.