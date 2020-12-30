LG to introduce its new InstaView Range with Air Sous Vide at CES

LG Electronics (LG) will be introducing its new InstaView Range with Air Sous Vide during CES 2021 which will take place virtually from January 11.

The solution features LG InstaView technology that automatically turns on an interior light by simply tapping twice on the oven's glass door, allowing users to visually check the progress inside a cinch.

"The 2021 LG InstaView Range integrates our most innovative cooking technologies which we're excited to introduce at next month's CES. We're confident customers will find Air Sous Vide easier and more convenient to use than traditional water sous vide but the real vote of confidence will be in how much better the food tastes," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

LG Air Sous Vide can consistently maintain any temperature between 100 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit (38 to 96 degrees Celsius) for up to 48 hours without water and with the EasyClean technology, users can effortlessly maintain the cleanliness of the oven and the cooktop without chemicals in just 10 minutes, using only pure water.

The 2021 LG InstaView Range with Air Sous Vide also features LG's ProBake Convection technology for quick and thorough cooking without preheating while the Air Fry mode delivers flavorful fried treats using significantly less oil than deep frying.

The new range of LG Air Sous Vide can be controlled and monitored using the ThinQ app connected to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart speakers. In the app, users can select a recipe and cooking instructions will be automatically sent to the oven which then sets the appropriate cooking mode and temperature.

The LG InstaView Range also supports Proactive Customer Care and the company's AI service solution to help users maintain the optimal performance and efficiency of compatible LG appliances for years to come.