Fresh OxygenOS update rolling out to OnePlus 8T users in India, NA

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:06 IST
OnePlus has started rolling out a fresh OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T users in India and North America (NA) with the EU region to shortly follow.

The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05DA in India, 11.0.6.7.KB05AA​ in North America and will land as OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05BA in Europe.

The changelog includes the November 2020 Android security patch, a couple of bug fixes and optimizations. Here's the full changelog:

System

  • Optimized the experience of full-screen gestures
  • Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed
  • Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment)
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Camera

  • Optimized the image quality on nightscape

Gallery

  • Fixed a small probability issue that photos don't display in the Gallery

Network

  • Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation
  • Improved the stability of communication

OnePlus Store (---IN only)

  • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

