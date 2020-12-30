Fresh OxygenOS update rolling out to OnePlus 8T users in India, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a fresh OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T users in India and North America (NA) with the EU region to shortly follow.

The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05DA in India, 11.0.6.7.KB05AA​ in North America and will land as OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05BA in Europe.

The changelog includes the November 2020 Android security patch, a couple of bug fixes and optimizations. Here's the full changelog:

System

Optimized the experience of full-screen gestures

Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed

Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment)

Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Camera

Optimized the image quality on nightscape

Gallery

Fixed a small probability issue that photos don't display in the Gallery

Network

Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation

Improved the stability of communication

OnePlus Store (---IN only)