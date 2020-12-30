Left Menu
Britain is the 'quintessential European civilization', PM Johnson says

Britain will continue to be a European country after exiting the EU's orbit because it is the quintessential European civilization, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "This is not the end of Britain as a European country," Johnson told the BBC.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:40 IST
Britain will continue to be a European country after exiting the EU's orbit because it is the quintessential European civilization, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "This is not the end of Britain as a European country," Johnson told the BBC. "We are in many ways the quintessential European civilization, or however you want to put it, and we will continue to be that."

Asked if he believed he had ended the Conservative Party's agony over Europe, Johnson said "I'm very hopeful that that is the case." "We see a global future for ourselves," Johnson said.

