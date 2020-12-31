Left Menu
Geekbench confirms key specs of upcoming Redmi Note 9T 5G

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is speculated to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 9 5G which was previously introduced in China. Earlier this month, a Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J22G was also listed on Thailand's NBTC certification website, confirming that the Redmi Note 9 5G is launching globally as the Redmi Note 9T.

The Redmi Note 9T 5G has appeared on the Geekbench database, confirmed key specifications of the upcoming device. The listing suggests that the phone (M2007J22G) will come with the Mediatek Dimensity 800U chipset along with 4GB of RAM and will run on Android 10.

The Xiaomi device (M2007J22G) has a single-core score of 598 and a multi-core score of 1,760 on Geekbench.

Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is expected to come with a 6.53 FHD+ punch-hole display with 2,340 x 1,080-pixels resolution and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. As already confirmed, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor (7nm) paired with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU and will likely be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 18W fast-charging.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 9T 5G will likely house a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it will have a 13-megapixel shooter.

Connectivity options onboard the phone could include- dual-mode 5G SA/NSA(Sub-6G); WiFi5; Bluetooth 5.1; GPS/QZSS; and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device may be offered in Grey, Purple, and Outside the Castle Peak color options.

