Here's how OnePlus' first fitness band will look like

The leaked renders - courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) - reveal that the OnePlus Band will feature a rectangular color display with curves around the edges, similar to the Galaxy Fit 2. The renders suggest that the fitness tracker will offer multiple watch faces to choose from.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 09:04 IST
OnePlus Band. Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)

OnePlus is reportedly working on a fitness band - OnePlus Band - which is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2021. Now, the first look of the fitness band has leaked, revealing its design and color variants.

Citing insider sources, Android Central reported on Wednesday that the upcoming OnePlus Band will debut in India and thereafter it will be available in other global markets. It is tipped be priced under Rs 3,000 ($40), giving tough competition to Xiaomi's popular Mi Band line, especially the Mi Band 5.

Just like the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, OnePlus' first fitness tracker will also feature an AMOLED display with water resistance and multi-day battery life. The leaked renders have confirmed that the OnePlus Band will be offered in multiple color options (straps).

The OnePlus is said to arrive a few weeks ahead of the OnePlus 9 series' launch, suggesting that the launch could take place in January or early February 2021.

Apart from the fitness tracker, OnePlus is also working on a smartwatch which will also be released early next year. This development was confirmed by the company's CEO and co-founder Pete Lau. The smartwatch is speculated to come with a circular dial and Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

