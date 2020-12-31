Left Menu
Realme 6 Pro, Narzo 20 Pro users get early access to realme UI 2.0

As part of the Early Access program, the company will roll out realme UI 2.0 to a limited number of Realme 6 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro users. To apply for the Early Access program, users need to fill in a Google form and soon after submitting the information in the application channel, a limited number of users will receive the update.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:41 IST
Realme has invited Realme 6 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro users to experience the new features of the realme UI 2.0 based on the latest Android 11 operating system ahead of the official release, via the early access program.

The Realme UI 2.0 brings a plethora of new creativity, sociability and productivity features including customizable Always On Display (AOD), enhanced Dark Mode, improved connectivity, digital health system, and Security Shield, among others.

Users can also apply via the Software Update Application channel by heading over to the phone's > Settings > Software Update > Tap on the Settings icon at the top right corner > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now.

Before applying for the realme UI 2.0 Early Access program, users need to update their devices to the required UI version. Additionally, Realme recommends users to back up their personal data and keep the phone's battery level more than 60 percent. Users also need to ensure that the available phone storage is more than 5GB.

