Poco F2 key specs leaked; could come with 120Hz AMOLED display, SD732G

Recently, Poco teased a new device, the Poco F2, the successor to its popular affordable flagship - the Poco F1 - in a video chronicling its journey and achievements in 2020.

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level!Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier.While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

Now, a popular tipster has shared some key specifications of the upcoming device. According to the leak - courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) - the Poco F2 is codenamed "Courbet" and has the model name "K9A". The device will come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset.

Further, the Poco F2 will sport a quad-camera setup at the back that likely includes a wide, ultra-wide, depth and a macro lens. The smartphone is said to be fuelled by a 4250mAh battery and it will also support NFC.

Poco F2 Exclusive From Xiaomi Telegram Group.•Snapdragon 732G•Quad Rear Camera•120hz Refresh Rate 😍•AMOLED Display 😍•4250mAh Battery•NFC😍•Codename: Courbet•Model Name: K9ASource: https://t.co/2cyuuQLgqK pic.twitter.com/Dl2DjNev9b — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 31, 2020

Talking about its predecessor, the Poco F1, the smartphone boasts a 6.18-inch FHD+ display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which is supported by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

On the back, it features a 12MP + 5MP Dual Pixel AI dual camera setup and a 20-megapixel camera with HDR on the front. The Poco F1 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support for fast-charging