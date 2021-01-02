Left Menu
Poco F2 key specs leaked; could come with 120Hz AMOLED display, SD732G

Now, a popular tipster has shared some key specifications of the upcoming device. According to the leak - courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) - the Poco F2 is codenamed "Courbet" and has the model name "K9A". The device will come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset.

Poco F1. Image Credit: Twitter (@IndiaPOCO)

Recently, Poco teased a new device, the Poco F2, the successor to its popular affordable flagship - the Poco F1 - in a video chronicling its journey and achievements in 2020.

Further, the Poco F2 will sport a quad-camera setup at the back that likely includes a wide, ultra-wide, depth and a macro lens. The smartphone is said to be fuelled by a 4250mAh battery and it will also support NFC.

Talking about its predecessor, the Poco F1, the smartphone boasts a 6.18-inch FHD+ display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which is supported by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

On the back, it features a 12MP + 5MP Dual Pixel AI dual camera setup and a 20-megapixel camera with HDR on the front. The Poco F1 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support for fast-charging

