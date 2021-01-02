Left Menu
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G visits Geekbench; India and global launch imminent

The Oppo CPH2201 was earlier spotted on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bluetooth SIG and other certification websites. The BIS listing hints that the phone might soon arrive in India too.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 09:20 IST
The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with model number CPH2201 has been spotted on Geekbench, suggesting that the global launch of the device is drawing closer. The smartphone has already been launched in China.

A screenshot of the Geekbench listing was shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter. According to the listing, the global variant of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset as in the Chinese model.

Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

On the back, the phone has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary lens with EIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP camera on the front.

Other specifications include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 4,350mAh with 65W fast-charging support, 5G (SA/NSA) and USB Type-C charging port. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

In China, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is priced starting at CNY 3,399 (approx. Rs 38,000) and is offered in Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night and Starry Night color options.

