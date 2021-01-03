Left Menu
Bournemouth asks Twitter to act on racist abuse of Stanislas

Bournemouth wants the strongest possible action taken against the person responsible for the racism on Twitter and for the social media company to take greater responsibility for eradicating hate messages, chief executive Neil Blake said.It is both disgusting and completely intolerable that anyone could be subjected to the racial abuse that Junior has received, Blake said.

PTI | Bournemouth | Updated: 03-01-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 18:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Racial abuse suffered by Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas after scoring in a 1-0 win at Stoke was ''disgusting and completely intolerable,'' the south-coast English club said Sunday. Bournemouth wants the ''strongest possible action'' taken against the person responsible for the racism on Twitter and for the social media company to take greater responsibility for eradicating hate messages, chief executive Neil Blake said.

''It is both disgusting and completely intolerable that anyone could be subjected to the racial abuse that Junior has received,'' Blake said. ''I am astounded that people believe writing and posting these comments is acceptable. ''We will be contacting Twitter and the Football Association for their help in identifying the individual concerned, and will pursue the strongest possible action against them.'' Blake wants formal identification requirements to use social media accounts.

''We strongly believe that social media platforms need to take greater responsibility and accountability for the actions of their users and the content that is published on their platforms,'' Blake said. Bournemouth won the second-tier Championship game on Saturday.

