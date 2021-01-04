Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google employees form labor union in U.S to promote workplace equity

Koul is the executive chair of the Alphabet Workers Union, and Shaw vice chair. Kara Silverstein, director of people operations at Google, said on Monday, "Our employees have protected labor rights that we support.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:54 IST
Google employees form labor union in U.S to promote workplace equity
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 200 employees and contractors at Google parent Alphabet Inc in the United States and Canada have formed a labor union to promote workplace equity and ethical business practices, the group's elected leaders said on Monday. The "Alphabet Workers Union" will collect dues of 1% of total compensation from members, according to its website. The funds will cover paid organizers, events, legal support and wages for members in the event of a labor strike.

The group's formation builds on unprecedented protests by Google workers in recent years. While the tech industry has seen minimal union activity and worker pushback historically, thousands of people at Alphabet had banded together to publicly criticize Google's handling of sexual harassment complaints, its work with the U.S. military and other issues. Unlike many budding unions, the newly formed group does not expect to collective bargain with Alphabet over pay and working conditions any time soon. Instead, it aims to create a more formal structure to organize future protests.

"Our union will work to ensure that workers know what they're working on, and can do their work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination," Google engineers Parul Koul and Chewy Shaw wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday announcing the union. Koul is the executive chair of the Alphabet Workers Union, and Shaw vice chair.

Kara Silverstein, director of people operations at Google, said on Monday, "Our employees have protected labor rights that we support. But as we've always done, we'll continue engaging directly with all our employees." Google has been under fire https://www.reuters.com/article/us-alphabet-google-labor-idUSKBN28C35V from the U.S. labor regulator, which has accused the company of unlawfully questioning several workers who were then terminated for protesting company policies and trying to organize a union. Google has said it was confident it acted legally.

Alphabet Workers Union members will be part of the Communications Workers of America Local 1400, which also includes employees from Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slide from record peaks on Georgia elections, virus surge

Shares on Wall Street fell sharply from all-time peaks on the first trading day of the year on Monday, as risk appetite ebbed amid upcoming runoff elections in Georgia and the persistent surge in coronavirus cases. The Dow, which touched a ...

Mamata hints at implementing PM Kisan scheme; Bengal to hold assembly session to pass resolution against farm laws

Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said arrangements would soon be made to convene an assembly session to pass a resolution against the contentious Acts. Wit...

Top Georgia election official says White House pushed him to take Trump call

Georgias top election official said on Monday that fellow Republican President Donald Trump had pushed him to take an inappropriate call in which he pressured the state to overturn his November presidential election defeat there. In the cal...

France gives hospital staff COVID-19 shots as it plays catch-up with neighbours

France is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination of medical staff in hospitals after a slow initial roll-out in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world that has drawn an angry rebuke from President Emmanuel Macron. Health Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021