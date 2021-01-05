Xiaomi reportedly rolling out MIUI 12 update to Redmi Note 5/5 Pro global units

Xiaomi reportedly rolling out MIUI 12 update to Redmi Note 5/5 Pro global unitsDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:50 IST
The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro global Global variants have reportedly started receiving the MIUI 12 update. The update is available over-the-air (OTA) as version MIUIV12.0.2.0.PEIMIXM.
According to tipster Ankit, the update will soon be available for Redmi Note 5 Pro users in India.
MIUI 12 Update Starts rolling out for Redmi Note 5 Global users.Update coming soon for Redmi Note 5 Pro Indian users. pic.twitter.com/UVuUQmdo6v— Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) January 4, 2021
Currently, the MIUI12 update is being rolled out to a limited number of Redmi Note 5 / 5 Pro users and a broader rollout will take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs. If you haven't received the update yet, check it under the Settings menu of your device. Visit, Settings > About phone > System update and tap the download button.
The changelog includes:
System
- Optimization: Full-screen gestures are now ignored on the Lock screen alarm page
System animations
- Optimization: Animations in selected scenes
Control center
- New: Swipe down from the upper left corner to open Notification shade and from the upper right corner to open Control center
- Optimization: Control center is now closed by incoming calls
Status bar, Notification shade
- Fix: Notification shade wasn't displayed correctly in Dark mode
