Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook makes it easier to manage Pages; adds dedicated news feed, safety features

One of the major changes the redesigned experience brings is the addition of a dedicated News Feed to Pages for the first time. Now, Pages can discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. Additionally, News Feed will suggest new connections & other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-01-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 07:57 IST
Facebook makes it easier to manage Pages; adds dedicated news feed, safety features
Image Credit: Facebook

Facebook has redesigned Pages with a simpler and more intuitive layout, making it easier for public figures and creators to manage them. The new experience will roll out to all Pages in the upcoming months.

The redesigned layout makes it easier to navigate between a personal profile and a public Page. "We've redesigned the look and feel to be cleaner and more streamlined than before — including making it simple for people to see bios, posts and other important info," Facebook said.

One of the major changes the redesigned experience brings is the addition of a dedicated News Feed to Pages for the first time. Now, Pages can discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. Additionally, News Feed will suggest new connections & other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about.

Further, comments made by public figures will be bumped to the top of the comments section and Facebook users will also be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts.

Facebook is also introducing a new text-based Q&A format where fans and followers can ask Pages questions about a topic they know about. Pages can add a topic that they like group members to ask about.

Most importantly, Facebook is removing Page Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages. The social networking giant has also updated task-based admin controls. For instance, Page admins will now be able to grant varying levels of access to manage specific tasks including Insights, Ads, Content, and Community Activity & Messages.

Talking about the safety features, Facebook says it has improved the ability to detect activity that isn't allowed on the platform. This includes hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content and impersonation.

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taapsee Pannu on a Mission to Educate a School Full of Girls in India

Taapsee Pannu is committing to be an agent of change, as part of the Icons for Change initiative, by Tring. Using her superstar appeal and connect across the nation, she is striving to make a difference in the lives of the girl childMumbai,...

First lady's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham resigns after US Capitol protests

Stephanie Grisham, First Ladys chief of staff on Wednesday local time resigned following violent protests at the US Capitol by the supporters of President Donald Trump. It has been an honor to serve the country in the WhiteHouse. I am very ...

Indonesia Islamic council aims for halal ruling before mass vaccination

Indonesias highest Muslim clerical council aims to issue a ruling on whether a COVID-19 vaccine is halal, or permissible under Islam, before the country is due to start a mass inoculation programme using a Chinese vaccine next week. The wor...

Soccer-Wolves' Podence out for few weeks due to calf injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a calf problem sustained during their 1-0 defeat by Manchester United last week, the Premier League club has said. The 25-year-old Portugal international...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021