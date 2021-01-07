Facebook makes it easier to manage Pages; adds dedicated news feed, safety features

Facebook has redesigned Pages with a simpler and more intuitive layout, making it easier for public figures and creators to manage them. The new experience will roll out to all Pages in the upcoming months.

The redesigned layout makes it easier to navigate between a personal profile and a public Page. "We've redesigned the look and feel to be cleaner and more streamlined than before — including making it simple for people to see bios, posts and other important info," Facebook said.

One of the major changes the redesigned experience brings is the addition of a dedicated News Feed to Pages for the first time. Now, Pages can discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. Additionally, News Feed will suggest new connections & other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about.

Further, comments made by public figures will be bumped to the top of the comments section and Facebook users will also be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts.

Facebook is also introducing a new text-based Q&A format where fans and followers can ask Pages questions about a topic they know about. Pages can add a topic that they like group members to ask about.

Most importantly, Facebook is removing Page Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages. The social networking giant has also updated task-based admin controls. For instance, Page admins will now be able to grant varying levels of access to manage specific tasks including Insights, Ads, Content, and Community Activity & Messages.

Talking about the safety features, Facebook says it has improved the ability to detect activity that isn't allowed on the platform. This includes hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content and impersonation.