Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG adds five new models to Gram laptop lineup; boast 16:10 displays, 11-Gen Intel Core

Under the hood, all the five Intel Evo-verified LG gram laptops have the 11th Gen Intel Core processor along with Iris Xe Graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The entire 2021 lineup of LG Gram laptops is equipped with a fingerprint reader, WiFi 6 and are MIL-STD-810G compliant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:52 IST
LG adds five new models to Gram laptop lineup; boast 16:10 displays, 11-Gen Intel Core
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG will be unveiling the 2021 lineup of its ultra-lightweight 'Gram' laptops at the virtual CES 2021. The lineup includes five new models, all sporting a sleeker design and 16:10 aspect ratio displays.

The new models include -LG gram 17-inch, LG gram 16-inch, LG gram 14-inch, LG gram 2-in-1 16-inch and LG gram 2-in-1 14-inch. The entire 2021 lineup of LG Gram laptops boasts a four-sided super-slim bezel design and the keyboard and touchpad have been enlarged for faster and easier typing.

The LG gram 17, LG gram 16, LG gram 14-inch models feature a WQXGA IPS LCD with 2560 x 1600-pixels resolution, 99 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and weigh 1.35kg, 1.19kg and 999g, respectively. All three models are backed by 80Wh high-density batteries and will be offered in White, Silver and Black color options.

The new LG gram 2-in-1 convertible laptops boast a touch IPS display and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Both the models feature LG's 360-degree hinge and a stylus pen compatible with Wacom AES 2.0 for enhanced navigation and a precise writing experience.

The 16-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop is equipped with an 80Wh battery while the 14-inch model packs a 72Wh battery. Both will be offered in Silver, Black, Green color options.

Under the hood, all the five Intel Evo-verified LG gram laptops have the 11th Gen Intel Core processor along with Iris Xe Graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The entire 2021 lineup of LG Gram laptops is equipped with a fingerprint reader, WiFi 6 and are MIL-STD-810G compliant.

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Smith will be lot tougher to bowl to once he reaches 20s and 30s: McGrath

Pace legend Glenn McGrath has lauded the Indian bowlers for not allowing Steve Smith to get set in the ongoing series but feels the star Australian batsman will be a lot tougher to bowl to once he manages to get a start. Smith, after scorin...

Taapsee Pannu on a Mission to Educate a School Full of Girls in India

Taapsee Pannu is committing to be an agent of change, as part of the Icons for Change initiative, by Tring. Using her superstar appeal and connect across the nation, she is striving to make a difference in the lives of the girl childMumbai,...

First lady's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham resigns after US Capitol protests

Stephanie Grisham, First Ladys chief of staff on Wednesday local time resigned following violent protests at the US Capitol by the supporters of President Donald Trump. It has been an honor to serve the country in the WhiteHouse. I am very ...

Indonesia Islamic council aims for halal ruling before mass vaccination

Indonesias highest Muslim clerical council aims to issue a ruling on whether a COVID-19 vaccine is halal, or permissible under Islam, before the country is due to start a mass inoculation programme using a Chinese vaccine next week. The wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021