LG adds five new models to Gram laptop lineup; boast 16:10 displays, 11-Gen Intel Core

LG will be unveiling the 2021 lineup of its ultra-lightweight 'Gram' laptops at the virtual CES 2021. The lineup includes five new models, all sporting a sleeker design and 16:10 aspect ratio displays.

The new models include -LG gram 17-inch, LG gram 16-inch, LG gram 14-inch, LG gram 2-in-1 16-inch and LG gram 2-in-1 14-inch. The entire 2021 lineup of LG Gram laptops boasts a four-sided super-slim bezel design and the keyboard and touchpad have been enlarged for faster and easier typing.

The LG gram 17, LG gram 16, LG gram 14-inch models feature a WQXGA IPS LCD with 2560 x 1600-pixels resolution, 99 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and weigh 1.35kg, 1.19kg and 999g, respectively. All three models are backed by 80Wh high-density batteries and will be offered in White, Silver and Black color options.

The new LG gram 2-in-1 convertible laptops boast a touch IPS display and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Both the models feature LG's 360-degree hinge and a stylus pen compatible with Wacom AES 2.0 for enhanced navigation and a precise writing experience.

The 16-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop is equipped with an 80Wh battery while the 14-inch model packs a 72Wh battery. Both will be offered in Silver, Black, Green color options.

Under the hood, all the five Intel Evo-verified LG gram laptops have the 11th Gen Intel Core processor along with Iris Xe Graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The entire 2021 lineup of LG Gram laptops is equipped with a fingerprint reader, WiFi 6 and are MIL-STD-810G compliant.