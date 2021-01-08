Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG announces webOS 6.0 smart TV platform with new home screen, functionality

LG's webOS 6.0 platform also features Magic Explorer, an enhanced version of Magic Link that delivers informative content related to what's showing on screen so viewers can learn more about the actors, locations and other items of interest in the movies and shows they watch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 09:14 IST
LG announces webOS 6.0 smart TV platform with new home screen, functionality
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG on Friday unveiled webOS 6.0, the latest version of the company's acclaimed smart TV platform, for its 2021 lineup of OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs.

LG's newest smart TVs featuring the webOS 6.0 platform will be on display in the company's virtual exhibition booth during virtual CES 2021 which is kicking-off on January 11.

The webOS 6.0 features an updated home screen for enhanced usability and to meet the needs of viewers' changing content consumption habits. It provides faster access to the most frequently used apps and streamlines content discovery with recommendations based on the user's preferences and viewing history. The new home screen also acts as a central hub for settings and the greater webOS ecosystem.

The newest version of the smart TV platform features an upgraded LG ThinQ AI that supports new voice commands for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Magic Remote offers simpler controls when using voice recognition with LG's multi-AI offerings of LG ThinQ.

The new Magic Remote offers more user-friendly features including faster connections between the TV and other devices and hotkeys for accessing popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Further, with Magic Tap, a one-touch NFC function on the Magic Remote, users get instant access to a host of exciting viewing possibilities. For instance, by simply touching an NFC-enabled smartphone to the remote, viewers can share content from their phones to the TV or vice versa. They can view smartphone contents on their LG TVs while continuing to use their favorite smartphone apps and features.

LG's webOS 6.0 platform also features Magic Explorer, an enhanced version of Magic Link that delivers informative content related to what's showing on screen so viewers can learn more about the actors, locations and other items of interest in the movies and shows they watch.

Furthermore, the new Next Picks feature analyzes viewers' preferences and recommends them what to watch next as per their tastes. Using viewing history data, Next Picks recommends two live programs from broadcast or set-top box offerings as well as one VOD title or app that viewers will find most to their liking.

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri joins Strides Group

Former HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri has joined global pharma major Strides Group as an advisor and will also serve as a director of its associate company Stelis Biopharma.Eminent corporate doyen Aditya Puri joins the Strides Grou...

Tech platforms block Trump, with Facebook's Zuckerberg saying risk 'too great'

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks and perhaps indefinitely with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the risks of allowing him to use the platform were simply too great. The suspens...

Man posing as cop held for duping shopkeeper in MP's Indore

A man posing as a policeman was arrested for allegedly cheating a general store owner by using a private banks app to the tune of Rs 1.3 lakh in Khajrana area in Indores district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The accused identified as Sach...

U.S. transport, education secretaries quit in staff exodus after Capitol violence

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned on Thursday, joining a growing list of aides leaving President Donald Trumps administration in protest at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021