LG announces webOS 6.0 smart TV platform with new home screen, functionality

LG on Friday unveiled webOS 6.0, the latest version of the company's acclaimed smart TV platform, for its 2021 lineup of OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs.

LG's newest smart TVs featuring the webOS 6.0 platform will be on display in the company's virtual exhibition booth during virtual CES 2021 which is kicking-off on January 11.

The webOS 6.0 features an updated home screen for enhanced usability and to meet the needs of viewers' changing content consumption habits. It provides faster access to the most frequently used apps and streamlines content discovery with recommendations based on the user's preferences and viewing history. The new home screen also acts as a central hub for settings and the greater webOS ecosystem.

The newest version of the smart TV platform features an upgraded LG ThinQ AI that supports new voice commands for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Magic Remote offers simpler controls when using voice recognition with LG's multi-AI offerings of LG ThinQ.

The new Magic Remote offers more user-friendly features including faster connections between the TV and other devices and hotkeys for accessing popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Further, with Magic Tap, a one-touch NFC function on the Magic Remote, users get instant access to a host of exciting viewing possibilities. For instance, by simply touching an NFC-enabled smartphone to the remote, viewers can share content from their phones to the TV or vice versa. They can view smartphone contents on their LG TVs while continuing to use their favorite smartphone apps and features.

LG's webOS 6.0 platform also features Magic Explorer, an enhanced version of Magic Link that delivers informative content related to what's showing on screen so viewers can learn more about the actors, locations and other items of interest in the movies and shows they watch.

Furthermore, the new Next Picks feature analyzes viewers' preferences and recommends them what to watch next as per their tastes. Using viewing history data, Next Picks recommends two live programs from broadcast or set-top box offerings as well as one VOD title or app that viewers will find most to their liking.