Tesla shares jump to 4.9 percent on Friday

Shares of Tesla Inc jumped 4.9% on Friday, taking the electric-car maker's market capitalization to more than $800 billion for the first time ever.

In the previous session, its market value crossed $774 billion, making Tesla Wall Street's fifth most valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet Inc and ahead of social media giant Facebook Inc.

Its shares, which surged more than eight times last year, had closed up nearly 8% on Thursday.

