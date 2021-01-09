Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside

And the company is warning owners to park the SUVs outdoors until they are repaired.The latest recall covers certain model-year 2016 through 2018, and additional 2020 through 2021, Hyundai Tucson SUVs. The vehicles have antilock brake system computers that can malfunction internally and cause an electrical short.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 09-01-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 11:16 IST
Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside
Representative image Image Credit: The company would focus on market research and product innovation here and work in areas like artificial intelligence, technology and energy-efficiency, Hyundai Electronics said. (Flickr)

Hyundai is adding about 471,000 SUVs to a September US recall for an electrical short in a computer that could cause fires. And the company is warning owners to park the SUVs outdoors until they are repaired.

The latest recall covers certain model-year 2016 through 2018, and additional 2020 through 2021, Hyundai Tucson SUVs. The vehicles have antilock brake system computers that can malfunction internally and cause an electrical short. That can lead to a fire.

Tucsons equipped with Hyundai's Smart Cruise Control feature are not being recalled.

Hyundai said Friday that the recall comes as part of a continuing investigation into the problem. The company said it's aware of a dozen fires but no injuries related to the recalled vehicles. Owners will be notified in late February to take take their SUVs to a dealer, which will replace a fuse on the computer. In September the South Korean automaker recalled about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the US from 2019 through 2021 to fix the same problem. The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can cause a fire even if engines are off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala lottery overcomes COVID-19 crisis, records increase in weekly ticket sales

The Kerala lotterydepartment has made unprecedented gains in the weekly ticketsales in the state overcoming the crisis triggered by theCOVID-19 pandemic, as the sales soar in the last few months.In November 2020, the per-day sales reached u...

Fiscal deficit to be 7.5 pc of GDP during current fiscal: Experts

Indias fiscal deficit is expected to be around 7.5 per cent of the GDP for the current fiscal owing to moderation in revenue collection due to the COVID-19 crisis, experts said. This would be a 100 per cent jump from the Budget estimate of ...

Fosu-Mensah set for Man Utd exit, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be allowed to leave the club. The Dutch defender joined United from Ajaxs academy as a 16-year-old in 2014. He made his debut two years later as...

24-year-old man dead, brother injured after being hit by boulder in UP village

A 24-year-old worker died and his brother was injured after a heavy boulder fell on them while they were engaged in mining activity in a village here, police said on Saturday.Chunnilal 24 and his brother, Matadeen, were working on a hill in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021