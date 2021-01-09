Left Menu
Svitolina in Abu Dhabi round 3, Pliskova loses to qualifier

Next up for Gasanova is a third-round meeting with Sara Sorribes Tormo.Its like it was not me on the court. Its like when I step on the court, Im a different person, Im more angry. Sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina converted her fifth match point to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win over Wang Xiyu of China.

09-01-2021
Elina Svitolina reached the third round of the Abu Dhabi Open with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva on Saturday as Karolina Pliskova was eliminated in straight sets by a qualifier.

Svitolina will play either 17th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova or Britain's Heather Watson in the third round after a routine win over Zvonareva in just over an hour.

Third-seeded Pliskova was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova, who was ranked 292nd in her first tour main draw and had never before played anyone ranked in the top 100. Next up for Gasanova is a third-round meeting with Sara Sorribes Tormo.

''It's like it was not me on the court. I was so sure of myself,'' Gasanova said of her breakthrough win. ''It's like when I step on the court, I'm a different person, I'm more angry.'' Sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina converted her fifth match point to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win over Wang Xiyu of China. Rybakina next plays Daria Kasatkina, who advanced to the third round by walkover after her opponent Karolina Muchova withdrew.

