ISRO to adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs to promote STEM, space tech innovations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:52 IST
ISRO to adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs to promote STEM, space tech innovations
New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) ISRO will adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) across the country to promote education in the field of STEM and space technology-related innovations for school students, Niti Aayog said on Monday.

''Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Niti Aayog and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that ISRO will be adopting 100 Atal Tinkering Labs across the country to promote education in the field of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), Space education and space technology-related innovations for school students,'' the government think-tank said in a statement.

The AIM is the government's flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Addressing a virtual event, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said different departments and ministries of the government are working in synergy to create an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', according to the statement.

''The collaboration between Niti Aayog and Indian Space Research Organisation is one of the prime examples of such effort.

''This is a great opportunity for our young budding space researchers and astronauts to learn from the best minds of our country, and become living inspirations for their school, families and local communities,'' Kumar said.

Also participating at the virtual event, ISRO chairman K Sivan expressed hope that the step will help promote innovation and the spirit of experiential learning among the school kids compared to traditional learning.

''With today's adoption of 100 ATLs, distributed geographically in line with ISRO's presence across the country, the organization is taking a small step in engaging with the students, towards giving them direction in pursuing their space dreams as a part of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat','' he said.

To foster entrepreneurship and innovation, Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog has established over 7,000 ATLs across the country so far enabling over 3 million-plus students between Grade VI to Grade XII acquire a problem solving, tinkering and innovative mindset, the statement said.

Through this collaboration, ISRO will facilitate coaching and mentoring of students in advanced cutting-edge technologies of the 21st century, including those related to space, it added.

