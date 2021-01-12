Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 delivers 50 pct faster fingerprint scanning than Gen 1

Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled its second-generation 3D Sonic Sensor that uses technological advances and acoustics (ultrasonic waves) to enable OEMs to deliver quick and reliable in-display fingerprint scanning in flagship smartphones.

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensors can scan 3D features such as ridges, valleys, as well as pores of a user's finger for a deeply accurate image. They can scan fingerprints through solid surfaces like glass and metal even while wet.

The Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 is 50% faster and 77% larger than the Gen 1 sensor. It measures 8mm x 8mm (64mm) as compared to the 4mm x 9mm sensor in the first generation of Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor.

Qualcomm says the larger sensor provides a larger region to place the finger and allows Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor to capture 1.7x more biometric data. This larger sensor combined with faster processing will be 50% faster than Gen 1, enabling a quicker unlocking experience than ever.

Smartphones featuring the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 are expected to arrive in early 2021. To recall, the Gen 1 sensors were featured in many flagship smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, S20, and Note 20 series.