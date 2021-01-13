Left Menu
Flipkart launches subscription-based offering to reimagine smartphone ownership

Starting January 17, consumers can grab a brand new smartphone on the Flipkart app with a 60% to 100% money-back guarantee, by paying for a 12 or 18-month Flipkart SmartPack subscription. Moneyback will be credited to the customer's bank account at the end of the selected tenure.

Updated: 13-01-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Flipkart today announced the launch of a new subscription-based offering that guarantees money-back on new smartphone purchases. With the introduction of 'Flipkart SmartPack', the e-commerce giant seeks to reimagine smartphone ownership to help consumers access important services from education to healthcare and entertainment.

"Today, the smartphone has become one of the most important gadgets to us. Our lives have changed so much this past year and the smartphone has become the go-to resource for a host of growing requirements from entertainment to healthcare services. In line with our consistent effort to solve every consumer need, we are delighted to partner with leading brands and service providers for the launch of Flipkart SmartPack," said Aditya Soni - Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart.

Starting January 17, consumers can grab a brand new smartphone on the Flipkart app with a 60% to 100% money-back guarantee, by paying for a 12 or 18-month Flipkart SmartPack subscription. Moneyback will be credited to the customer's bank account at the end of the selected tenure.

Customers can choose from a range of SmartPacks which include in-app services from SonyLivPremium, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Zomato Pro, Cult.fit Live and Practo Plus, among others and avail the SmartPack of their choice on most smartphone models in the Rs 6,000 - Rs 17,000 price range.

Flipkart says all services in the SmartPacks will be offered at the same or lower price as the monthly packs offered by the respective service providers on their platforms, exclusive of their discounts.

