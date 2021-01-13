Left Menu
Development News Edition

Razer unveils its smart mask concept 'Project Hazel'

Singaporean-American multinational technology company Razer, which designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, debuted a smart mask concept called 'Project Hazel' at CES on Tuesday with a prototype that looks like it would fit right in at a rave.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:06 IST
Razer unveils its smart mask concept 'Project Hazel'
Razer's smart mask concept, 'Project Hazel'. Image Credit: ANI

Singaporean-American multinational technology company Razer, which designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, debuted a smart mask concept called 'Project Hazel' at CES on Tuesday with a prototype that looks like it would fit right in at a rave. According to Mashable, the mask, which comes in black or white, is made up of translucent plastic material, so you can see the wearer's mouth when they talk. In order to overcome the usual mask muffling effects and making it easier to hear, it contains a microphone and amplifier. The interior lights up when it's dark out so you can still see inside.

The exterior comes with two lighting zones with millions of color options and a suite of dynamic lighting effects. It's not all flashy aesthetics, though; Razer says the mask comes with "N95 medical-grade respiratory protection." Users can take out the ventilators, and both recharge and clean them in the charging box with UV light sanitization. It also comes with something called 'Smart Pods' that supposedly filter out 95 per cent of bacteria. Adjustable ear loops and a silicone lining make for a snug and custom fit.

'Project Hazel' is still a concept product which means that it's not an actual product Razer is bringing to market. As per Mashable, it's basically releasing this super vibey mask into the world to see what people think, and then will move forward with the idea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as stimulus rally cools; Intel shines

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Wednesday as investors digested a recent run to record highs on hopes of new fiscal package and vaccine rollouts for the coronavirus-ravaged economy, while Intel shares jumped on executive change. The ch...

3 flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines land at Delhi airport

Three flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines from Pune and Hyderabad landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, its spokesperson said.An Air India plane from Hyderabad arrived at 8.40 am with three boxes for Kurukshetra. A Vistara plane from Hyd...

Vatican starts COVID-19 vaccinations

The Vatican, the worlds smallest state, began its COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday but it was not clear when Pope Francis would get his shot. A statement said the program started in the atrium of the large hall normally used for pa...

Two LeT associates held in Srinagar

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT outfit from the Bulbul Bagh area of the city.Based on reliable information, Srinagar Police have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021