Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intel to replace its CEO next month

The American Multinational Corporation and technology company Intel's CEO Bob Swan will be stepping down from the position on February 15, as announced by the company.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:24 IST
Intel to replace its CEO next month
Intel Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The American Multinational Corporation and technology company Intel's CEO Bob Swan will be stepping down from the position on February 15, as announced by the company. According to The Verge, Intel's CEO Bob Swan will be replaced by VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger. Swan was made Intel's permanent CEO two years back in January 2019. He initially took on the role on an interim basis in June 2018 following the resignation of Intel's previous CEO Brian Krzanich.

Gelsinger, the current successor has previously worked at Intel for 30 years. He will step into the CEO role at a crucial time for the chipmaker as Intel is facing renewed competition across its portfolio. The company sustained a serious blow last year when Apple announced it would be transitioning its Mac line-up away from Intel's processors and toward Apple's own Arm-based designs. The first Macs based on Apple's processors released late last year to a hugely positive response.

On the other side, Intel is also facing competition from the newly resurgent AMD, with their Zen processors that offer competitive performance for gamers and professionals in both desktop and laptop computers. Intel's independent board chair, Omar Ishrak, said in a statement, "The board is confident that Pat, together with the rest of the leadership team, will ensure strong execution of Intel's strategy to build on its product leadership and take advantage of the significant opportunities ahead as it continues to transform from a CPU to a multi-architecture XPU company."

As per The Verge, prior to working at Intel, Swan served as eBay's chief financial officer and has worked at the venture capital firm General Atlantic. In contrast, Gelsinger began his career at Intel and served as the company's first chief technology officer. CNBC reports that Intel's stock was up around 10 percent on news of Gelsinger's appointment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT-Solving climate crisis will be at center of Biden's job agenda -Deese

Solving the climate crisis by boosting investments in new technologies will be at the center of the Biden administrations job creation agenda, the incoming top economic adviser for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday.I think wh...

Second year of pandemic 'could even be tougher' - WHO's Ryan

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic may be tougher than the first given how the new coronavirus is spreading, especially in the northern hemisphere as more infectious variants circulate, the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednes...

India, Turkmenistan hold foreign office consultations, discuss economic cooperation

India and Turkmenistan hold the fourth round of Foreign Office Consultations and reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations including political, economic, commercial, defence, education and consular cooperation. The Indian side was led...

New farm laws to benefit capitalists not cultivators: Baghel

The Centres new farm laws willbenefit capitalists and not cultivators, and it is unfortunatethat peasants are being troubled by the NDA government in anagrarian country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghelsaid on Wednesday.According ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021