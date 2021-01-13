Ugandans report internet problems on eve of presidential election
Internet monitor NetBlocks said on Twitter that Uganda was experiencing a nationwide internet blackout that came in at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT). "Real-time network data show national connectivity falling to 33% of ordinary levels as per government order in effect from 7 p.m.," NetBlocks said.Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:59 IST
Ugandans reported difficulties accessing the internet via mobile devices and wireless connections on Wednesday evening, a day before presidential and parliamentary elections. Internet monitor NetBlocks said on Twitter that Uganda was experiencing a nationwide internet blackout that came in at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT).
"Real-time network data show national connectivity falling to 33% of ordinary levels as per government order in effect from 7 p.m.," NetBlocks said. Ibrahim Bbossa, spokesman for the Uganda Communications Commission, did not respond to phones calls and messages requesting comment.
The internet problems come a day after Uganda banned all social media and messaging apps ahead of the vote, which the president said was in retaliation for Facebook taking down some pro-government accounts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uganda
- Uganda Communications Commission
ALSO READ
Soccer-Carney deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds comments
Bournemouth asks Twitter to act on racist abuse of Stanislas
Tractors to Twitter: India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online
Days after being hacked, Farah Khan's Twitter account restored
BRIEF-Twitter suspends Trump from tweeting for 12 hours