Samsung, Twitch Rivals join forces to reinvent future of mobile gaming

The year-long partnership aims to reinvent the future of mobile gaming and create the next wave of mobile gaming heroes with a year-long program featuring regular, exclusive mobile gaming challenges and events featuring Samsung's powerful lineup of Galaxy 5G-enabled mobile gaming devices.

14-01-2021
Samsung has partnered with Twitch, an American video live streaming service, thereby securing Galaxy as the exclusive mobile device partner of Twitch Rivals, a series of competitive events designed from the ground up for Twitch streamers and viewers.

Commenting on the partnership, Jude Buckley, Executive Vice President of Mobile, Samsung Electronics America, said, "Our flagship Galaxy devices help gamers win, with high-resolution screens and advanced processing power to deliver an amazing gaming experience. Now, layering in an exciting partnership with Twitch Rivals, we are well-poised to show-off Samsung's power and performance of our mobile product portfolio."

The partnership kicked off with a live, Twitch Rivals broadcast on January 13 with more events to shortly follow. Here's what consumers can expect to see from the Samsung-Twitch partnership in 2021:

Twitch Rivals Mobile Challenges

A series of first-of-its-kind mobile gaming crossover events where Twitch Rivals and Samsung will assemble top streamers and top mobile gaming franchises.

Mobile Mondays brought to you by Samsung

A year-long series of tournaments with cash prizing and additional benefits for Galaxy and Twitch users.

Mobile Gaming Heroes

The event will see Twitch Rivals and Samsung unveiling the next generation of mobile gaming heroes, who will produce original content, host exclusive streams and participate in select events. It will be held later this year.

"As live streaming and esports continue to grow exponentially, we look forward to working with Samsung to help the engaged and dedicated gaming audience access their Twitch Rivals content wherever and whenever they want it," said Lou Garate, Global Head of Sponsorship Sales, Twitch.

