Galaxy A32 5G: Samsung launches its cheapest 5G smartphone to date

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A32 5G, the newest member of the Galaxy A family and its cheapest 5G smartphone to date, in Europe.

The phone will go on sale starting February 12 in four color options- Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet and two memory configurations- 64GB model priced at EUR279 (approx. Rs 24,800) and 128GB model priced at EUR299 (approx. Rs 26,000).

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz), expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a 7nm SoC that features a fully-integrated 5G modem.

The processor can be paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the back panel of the Galaxy A32 5G houses four lenses that include a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel snapper housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging and also features sound by Dolby Atmos. The device comes with improved 5G connectivity, delivering peak data rates of up to 20Gbps and sub-millisecond latency.