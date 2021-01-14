Left Menu
Development News Edition

Galaxy A32 5G: Samsung launches its cheapest 5G smartphone to date

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz), expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a 7nm SoC that features a fully-integrated 5G modem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-01-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 10:59 IST
Galaxy A32 5G: Samsung launches its cheapest 5G smartphone to date
Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A32 5G, the newest member of the Galaxy A family and its cheapest 5G smartphone to date, in Europe.

The phone will go on sale starting February 12 in four color options- Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet and two memory configurations- 64GB model priced at EUR279 (approx. Rs 24,800) and 128GB model priced at EUR299 (approx. Rs 26,000).

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz), expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a 7nm SoC that features a fully-integrated 5G modem.

The processor can be paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the back panel of the Galaxy A32 5G houses four lenses that include a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel snapper housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging and also features sound by Dolby Atmos. The device comes with improved 5G connectivity, delivering peak data rates of up to 20Gbps and sub-millisecond latency.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sales of flowers fall in Hyderabad on Makar Sankranti

Despite Makar Sankranti being celebrated on Thursday, there has been a steep fall in the sales of flowers and other festive products including colours for Rangoli in various local markets of Hyderabad on Wednesday due to pandemic. Kavita, a...

Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit

Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kong activists try to flee the city, media reported.The fresh wave of arrests comes a week after 55 activists were apprehended in the largest move ...

Gujarat cadre IAS officer to join BJP in UP after taking VRS

Gujarat cadre IAS officer A.K Sharma, who recently took voluntary retirement from service, will be joining the BJP here soon, a party spokesperson said on Thursday. The 1988 batch officer from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh is considered clo...

Delhi riots: Police tells HC plea for giving videos of protests against CAA not maintainable

The city police has told the Delhi High Court that a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021