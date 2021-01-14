Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e India launch set for 19th January; to be sold via Flipkart, Amazon

Amazfit will be launching two new smartwatches in India - GTR 2e and GTS 2e - on January 19th. The Amazfit GTR2e will be available via Amazon India in three colors- Obsidian Black, Moss Green and Lilac Purple.

On the other hand, the Amazfit GTS 2e will go on sale via Flipkart and will be offered in Obsidian Black, Matcha Green and Slate Grey shades, the company confirmed in a teaser on Thursday.

Amazfit GTS 2e

The Amazfit GTS 2e sports a 2.5D curved surface borderless design and an aluminum alloy body with a silicone strap. It has a 1.65 inches Always-on AMOLED display with 341ppi pixel density and tempered glass + anti-fingerprint vacuum coating on top.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 246mAh battery that lasts up to 24 days in basic watch mode and 14 days with typical usage. It supports magnetic charging and takes about two hours to fully charge.

As for the health monitoring functions, the Amazfit GTS 2e comes with a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level measurement and supports all-day heart rate and sleep quality monitoring, stress detection and PAI Health Assessment System. The watch also tracks daily activity (steps, distance, calories) and comes with 90 built-in sports modes.

The watch comes with an offline voice control feature and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. Other smart functions include - Do Not Disturb, stopwatch, weather forecast, incoming call notifications, alarm clock and more.

Amazfit GTR 2e

The Amazfit GTR 2e features a circular 1.39 inches AMOLED HD display with a 454 x 454 pixels resolution and more than 50 watch faces to choose from. It also offers 40+ Always-on Displays to match the watch faces and is water-resistance up to 50 meters.

The smartwatch is fuelled by a 471mAh battery that lasts up to 45 days with basic usage and up to 24 days with typical usage. Other watch functions and health monitoring features are similar to the Amazfit GTS 2e.