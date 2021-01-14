Left Menu
Development News Edition

WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy

WhatsApp's updated privacy policy verges on user surveillance and threatens India's security, a petition filed in an Indian court said on Thursday, presenting another legal challenge for the Facebook Inc -owned messenger. California-based WhatsApp said on Jan. 4 it reserved the right to share some data including location and phone number with Facebook and its units such as Instagram and Messenger.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:28 IST
WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

WhatsApp's updated privacy policy verges on user surveillance and threatens India's security, a petition filed in an Indian court said on Thursday, presenting another legal challenge for the Facebook Inc -owned messenger.

California-based WhatsApp said on Jan. 4 it reserved the right to share some data including location and phone number with Facebook and its units such as Instagram and Messenger. That triggered outrage, including in its biggest market India where it has 400 million users.

The change has also met with a challenge in Turkey with the country's Competition Board this week launching an investigation into the messaging service and its parent. In India, many users have began installing rival apps like Signal and Telegram, pushing WhatsApp to begin a costly advertising campaign to calm customers.

"It virtually gives a 360-degree profile into a person's online activity," lawyer Chaitanya Rohilla said of Whatsapp's new policy in the petition to the Delhi High Court. 'BROWBEATING'

A copy of the petition, seen by Reuters, said Whatsapp was jeopardizing national security by sharing, transmitting and storing user data in another country with the information thus governed by foreign laws. "WhatsApp has made a mockery out of our fundamental right to privacy," it said.

WhatsApp has given users a Feb. 8 deadline to agree to the new terms. "This type of arbitrary behaviour and browbeating cannot be accepted in a democracy and is completely 'ultra vires' (beyond its powers) and against the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of India," the petition added.

It will be heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday. WhatsApp did not respond to a request for comment. It has previously said the policy update does not affect privacy of messages with friends and family, as group chats are encrypted and the changes only relate to interactions with businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-U.S. Commerce Adds China National Overseas Oil Corp To Entity List And Skyrizon To Military End-User List -Statement

Commerce Group Corp U.S. COMMERCE ADDS CHINA NATIONAL OVERSEAS OIL CORPORATION TO ENTITY LIST AND SKYRIZON TO MILITARY END-USER LIST -STATEMENT Source text for Eikon httpsbit.ly3bCYSyT Further company coverage...

UK says it can overcome post-Brexit fishing "teething" woes, minister says

Britain believes it can resolve the post-Brexit teething issues that prevented Scottish fishermen from exporting goods to the European Union because of customs delays, food minister George Eustice said on Thursday.Some EU importers have rej...

COLUMN-Big freeze exposes Asia's underlying energy crisis: Kemp

Northeast Asia has been hit by a midwinter energy crisis as an extended period of much lower than normal temperatures across the region has strained supplies of coal, gas and electricity to breaking point. China has been forced to restrict ...

U.S. banking regulator picks fight with Wall Street in finalizing "fair access" rule

A leading U.S. bank regulator finalized a rule Thursday that prohibits large banks from refusing to lend to certain business sectors, after Republicans voiced frustration at what they saw as a reluctance by banks to finance gun makers and e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021