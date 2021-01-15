Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

The Ads Data Hub, Google's cloud-based, privacy-centric measurement and analytics solution that allows advertisers to understand the effectiveness of their ads in a secure, privacy-safe environment, has been accredited by Media Rating Council (MRC).

"Today, we're announcing Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditations for Ads Data Hub, a first for a clean-room-based measurement product in the industry," Google said.

The MRC accreditation is for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT)-filtered, rendered and viewable video ad impressions and TrueView Views generated through the Ads Data Hub user interface and API. It covers desktop, mobile web and mobile in-app for YouTube and Google Video Partners video ads on Google Ads, Display & Video 360 and YouTube Reserve, and includes the processes used in the matching of unique audience identifiers.

Key benefits of Ads Data Hub for marketers include:

It ensures end-user privacy by enforcing privacy checks and aggregating Google data before it leaves the Google-owned Cloud project.

Second, because Ads Data Hub does not rely on pixels, it allows advertisers access to comprehensive measurement and insights on how their advertising is performing across screens, including mobile apps, for YouTube media bought via YouTube and Google ad platforms, including Google Ads, Display & Video 360.

Ads Data Hub is paving the way for a durable future for measurement on YouTube, enabling cross-publisher reporting by third parties that are compatible with the privacy-centric world.

Additionally, Google said several new measurement partners including Comscore, DoubleVerify, Dynata, Kantar, Integral Ad Science, Nielsen, and Moat by Oracle have completed Ads Data Hub migration and have completely switched to Ads Data Hub-based reporting.

"We are committed to fostering a healthy measurement partner ecosystem, with privacy at its core. With the MRC accreditation of Ads Data Hub and the full migration of global third-party brand-measurement partners, advertisers will gain more comprehensive reporting and measurement, using technology that's built to enhance user privacy," Google wrote in a blog post.