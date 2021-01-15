Left Menu
The global, strategic partnership will see Google Cloud and Nokia working closely to validate, optimize and evolve cloud-native network functions. Additionally, the companies will co-innovate new solutions that will help CSPs deliver 5G connectivity and services at scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-01-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:17 IST
Nokia, Google Cloud to co-develop cloud-native 5G core solutions for CSPs
Image Credit: ANI

Finnish telecom giant Nokia and Google Cloud have collaborated to jointly develop cloud-native 5G core solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprise customers.

"Nokia is excited to work with Google Cloud in service of our customers, both CSPs and enterprise, to provide choice and freedom to run workloads on-premise and in the public cloud. Cloud-native network functions and automation will enable new agility and use-cases in the 5G era," said Ron Haberman, CTO of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

The global, strategic partnership will see Google Cloud and Nokia working closely to validate, optimize and evolve cloud-native network functions. Additionally, the companies will co-innovate new solutions that will help CSPs deliver 5G connectivity and services at scale.

The solutions will bring together Nokia's 5G operations services and networking capabilities with Google Cloud's leading technologies in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and analytics, running on Anthos as a platform for shifting workloads to the network edge, across public and private clouds.

Google Cloud's Anthos for Telecom will serve as the platform for deploying applications, enabling CSPs to build an ecosystem of services that are deployable anywhere, from the edge of the network to public clouds, private clouds and carrier networks.

Under this partnership, Nokia is supplying its voice core, cloud packet core, network exposure function, data management, signaling, and 5G core. This includes Nokia's IMPACT IoT Connected Device Platform as well as Nokia's Converged Charging solution to enable CSPs to capture new revenue opportunities from the 5G economy.

"Communications service providers have a tremendous opportunity ahead of them to support businesses' digital transformations at the network edge through both 5G connectivity and cloud-native applications and capabilities. Doing so requires modernized infrastructure, built for a cloud-native 5G core, and we're proud to partner with Nokia to help the telecommunications industry expand and support these customers," said George Nazi, VP, Telco, Media & Entertainment Industry Solutions at Google Cloud.

