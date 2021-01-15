Vivo to launch X60 Pro+ in China on Jan 21; could feature SD888 SoC, 120Hz display

The Vivo X60 Pro+ will be launched on January 21 in China at 7:30 PM (local time), the company confirmed in a teaser poster. The device will be the top-tier model in the Vivo X60 series that already includes the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro.

Vivo X60 Pro+ launching on 21st January in china pic.twitter.com/aVqBakZodi — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) January 15, 2021

As hinted by the company, the Vivo X60 Pro+ could be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The device has already been listed on the Chinese e-commerce site JD.com, revealing its two memory variants- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB - and two color options- Deep Sea Blue and Classic Orange.

Earlier this month, the device was spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website, suggesting that it will support 55W fast-charging.

Further, the latest leaks and rumors suggest that the Vivo X60 Pro+ will boast the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a central punch-hole and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to house a 50MP quad-camera setup at the back.

For those unaware, the other two models in the series - Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro- were launched in December 2020. Both the handsets are powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset and support 33W fast-charging technology.