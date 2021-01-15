Left Menu
Vivo to launch X60 Pro+ in China on Jan 21; could feature SD888 SoC, 120Hz display

As hinted by the company, the Vivo X60 Pro+ could be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The device has already been listed on the Chinese e-commerce site JD.com, revealing its two memory variants- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB - and two color options- Deep Sea Blue and Classic Orange.

Updated: 15-01-2021 12:11 IST
The Vivo X60 Pro+ will be launched on January 21 in China at 7:30 PM (local time), the company confirmed in a teaser poster. The device will be the top-tier model in the Vivo X60 series that already includes the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro.

Earlier this month, the device was spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website, suggesting that it will support 55W fast-charging.

Further, the latest leaks and rumors suggest that the Vivo X60 Pro+ will boast the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a central punch-hole and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to house a 50MP quad-camera setup at the back.

For those unaware, the other two models in the series - Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro- were launched in December 2020. Both the handsets are powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset and support 33W fast-charging technology.

