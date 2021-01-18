Some users report broadcasting problems with CBS, other television service providers

Some users reported broadcasting issues with CBS and other television service providers on Sunday afternoon, outage monitoring website DownDetector and Verizon Support said on Twitter.

"There is a known broadcasting issue with CBS the network provider and other television service providers," Verizon Support posted in a tweet.

