Some users report broadcasting problems with CBS, other television service providers

Some users report broadcasting problems with CBS, other television service providersReuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 02:06 IST
Some users reported broadcasting issues with CBS and other television service providers on Sunday afternoon, outage monitoring website DownDetector and Verizon Support said on Twitter.
"There is a known broadcasting issue with CBS the network provider and other television service providers," Verizon Support posted in a tweet.
