* TWITTER SAYS THE ACCOUNT OF @REALDONALDTRUMP WILL BE LOCKED FOR 12 HOURS FOLLOWING THE REMOVAL OF TWEETS EARLIER IN THE DAY

* SENIOR U.S. HOUSE DEMOCRAT URGES TWITTER, FACEBOOK TO REMOVE TRUMP FROM PLATFORMS Further company coverage:

