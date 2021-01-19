Infosys achieves Google Cloud Partner Specialization

Left Menu
According to Infosys, it achieved this status by demonstrating success in ingestion, transformation, querying, exploration, analysis, storage and warehousing, and deployment using pipelines of both batch and streaming data using Google Cloud Platform products. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-01-2021 07:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 07:16 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Infosys has been accredited with the Google Cloud Partner Specialization in the data and analytics space, joining the list of top global system integrators (SIs) that have achieved this status, the Bengaluru-based company said on Monday.

"Achieving the Google Cloud Partner Specialization is a key milestone in the journey of Infosys Data and Analytics capabilities. Meeting the requisite standards further strengthens the Infosys Cobalt proposition on Google Cloud. Infosys being an accredited partner provides delivery assurance on complex Google Cloud implementations along with Google Cloud-native accelerators and offers a time-to-market advantage for Enterprises," said Satish HC, Executive Vice President, Head Global Services - Data and Analytics at Infosys.

Infosys said it showcased technical proficiency, robust methodology, strong industry expertise, and proven success in specialized data and analytics solutions and service areas.

These data and analytics offerings, part of Infosys Cobalt, together with AI capabilities help migrate workloads to Google Cloud, modernize data landscapes, and optimize costs paving the way for AI and cloud-native digital transformation for enterprises.

Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms that acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation helps businesses redesign the enterprise, from the core, and also build new cloud-first capabilities to create seamless experiences in public, private and hybrid cloud, across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS landscapes.

© Copyright 2021