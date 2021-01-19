Left Menu
Amazon launches accelerator program to help startups access global markets

As part of the accelerator program, Amazon will provide a six-week 1:1 mentorship module for the emerging brands where they will get to interact with Amazon leaders from India and worldwide and get first-hand knowledge on building and scaling up exports business through ecommerce.

Updated: 19-01-2021 13:46 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Amazon has partnered with Startup India to launch the Amazon Global Selling Propel (AGSP), an accelerator program to help emerging Indian brands and early-stage startups in the consumer products space to reach customers around the world.

The AGS Propel accelerator program will see participation from Amazon global leaders, top VCs, senior leaders from Startup India, Invest India and veteran startup founders who will engage with emerging brands and provide tailored resources and mentorship to them.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head Amazon India, said, "Our partnership with Startup India to launch this accelerator program will provide emerging brands an opportunity to bring their business propositions to life and help create globally popular brands from India. With Amazon Global Selling we will continue to make Exports simple and accessible to businesses of all sizes and fulfill our commitment of enabling $10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025."

The AGS Propel accelerator program will also provide startups an opportunity to showcase their business proposition to partner VC firms – Sequoia Capital India and Fireside Ventures and a chance to win a total equity-free grant of USD 50,000 from Amazon (Top team - USD30K, 1st Runner up - USD15K and 2nd Runner up - USD5K). Further, the startups will be able to launch their products worldwide through the Amazon Global Selling program.

The entries for the startup accelerator open today until 7th February 2021 and interested startups can apply to be a part of the accelerator program by logging on to http://www.amazon.in/propel. Ten shortlisted applicants will be inducted into the startup accelerator program.

