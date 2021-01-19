Left Menu
Voi leverages Ericsson, Arkessa's solution for e-scooter connectivity

By leveraging Arkessa's global connectivity, the Swedish micro-mobility company can easily provision and activate scooters and manage its fleet of connected scooters worldwide, regardless of their location. During the lifetime of an e-scooter, one single SIM can connect to different service providers without the need for physical replacements, offering significant cost savings in fleet management.

Image Credit: Voi

Swedish e-scooter start-up Voi is leveraging Ericsson and Arkessa's secure and managed global connectivity solution to provide superior IoT connectivity to its fleet of e-scooters and scale up global operations, Ericsson said on Tuesday.

Arkessa is powered by Ericsson IoT Accelerator for connectivity management and is the communication service provider partner to Ericsson. The global partnership enables the operator to offer powerful automation features on the IoT connectivity management platform, including market-leading IoT security and global coverage.

"We are excited to see Voi choose our award-winning IoT Accelerator platform to create the agility needed to scale up their global operations. Global, reliable, and secure connectivity plays a pivotal role in helping new industries grow and contribute to connecting our cities," said Asa Tamsons, Head of Business Area Technologies and New Businesses at Ericsson.

Voi gains full global connectivity management benefits powered by Ericsson IoT Accelerator, a platform that manages global IoT connectivity with reliability, security, and cost-efficiency. With a dedicated core network, the platform provides unrivaled scalability, quality of service and unified user experience for IoT deployments of any size, anywhere in the world.

"We are excited to work with Arkessa to provide superior IoT connectivity in our scooters and ensure an even higher level of service for our riders and partner cities. By leveraging Arkessa's secure and resilient global network connectivity, Voi can continue to deliver fast, reliable e-scooter services as we expand into new markets and roll out our next-generation vehicles and IoT hardware," said Fredrik Hjelm, CEO and co-founder of Voi.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

