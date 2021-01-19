Left Menu
Centre for Networking Intelligence at IISc gets a new state- of-the-art networking lab

19-01-2021
Centre for Networking Intelligence at IISc gets a new state- of-the-art networking lab
The Centre for Networked Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Science has got a new state-of-the-art networking lab recently.

The lab, housed in IISc's Department of Electrical Communication Engineering, was inaugurated by KrishnaSundaresan, vice president, Engineering, Cisco India andSAARC, the IISc said in a statement.

The lab, developed in collaboration with Cisco, has a network test-bed which will enable researchers and students to develop applications, algorithms, and experiments in emerging areas in communication and computer networking such as software-defined networking, network function virtualization, and network slicing, the IISc said.

According to the institute, the test-bed is equipped with network control, management, and analytics platforms(Cisco DNAC centre), wireless controller, enterprise switches and routers, WiFi-6 access points, and an identity management suite.

