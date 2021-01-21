OnePlus 7 / 7T series get first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 beta

The OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T series have started receiving the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build based on Android 11.

The company noted that this OBT build is only for the unlocked Non Carrier variants of the OnePlus 7 / OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T / OnePlus 7T Pro.

Before installing the OBT build, users are recommended to make sure that their phone's battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB of storage space is available.

Announcing the update, OnePlus also advised the users to keep a full system back-up before installation as these builds are not as stable as the official OTAs.

"Please bear in mind that this is beta software and, as such, maybe less stable than stable MP builds. If you are installing this build, we highly recommend you make a full system back-up before proceeding," the company said in a post on the official community forums.

Here's the full changelog for the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 / 7T series:

System

Update to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview

Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out

Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the "Ambient Display" by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery