Realme X9 Pro with Dimensity 1200 5G SoC, 108MP camera tipped to launch soon

Realme on Wednesday confirmed that it will be one of the first smartphone brands to release a flagship equipped with the latest generation of MediaTek's 5G chipset - Dimensity 1200.

Now, GSMArena has reported that Realme X9 Pro will be the company's new flagship that will be equipped with the new Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip. The Dimensity 1200 5G Mobile Platform is based on the 6nm advanced production process and is claimed to deliver top of the line camera features, graphics and connectivity enhancements.

"Relying on the comprehensive improvement of Dimensity 1200 in 5G, AI, photography, video and games, the realme flagship smartphone will bring users a superior 5G all-round experience," Realme said in a post on the community forum.

BREAKING NEWS: realme will be one of the first smartphone brands to release a flagship equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 1200, bringing a leap-forward 5G experience. pic.twitter.com/m9IAfyWd3M — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) January 20, 2021

Citing a trusted source, GSMArena said that the newly-launched Dimensity 1200 5G SoC will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Realme X9 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor and a pair of 13MP lenses - likely the ultra-wide lens and telephoto lens.

Further, the device will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 65W fast charging and will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.