Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme X9 Pro with Dimensity 1200 5G SoC, 108MP camera tipped to launch soon

Now, GSMArena has reported that Realme X9 Pro will be the company's new flagship that will be equipped with the new Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip. The Dimensity 1200 5G Mobile Platform is based on the 6nm advanced production process and is claimed to deliver top of the line camera features, graphics and connectivity enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:16 IST
Realme X9 Pro with Dimensity 1200 5G SoC, 108MP camera tipped to launch soon

Realme on Wednesday confirmed that it will be one of the first smartphone brands to release a flagship equipped with the latest generation of MediaTek's 5G chipset - Dimensity 1200.

Now, GSMArena has reported that Realme X9 Pro will be the company's new flagship that will be equipped with the new Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip. The Dimensity 1200 5G Mobile Platform is based on the 6nm advanced production process and is claimed to deliver top of the line camera features, graphics and connectivity enhancements.

"Relying on the comprehensive improvement of Dimensity 1200 in 5G, AI, photography, video and games, the realme flagship smartphone will bring users a superior 5G all-round experience," Realme said in a post on the community forum.

Citing a trusted source, GSMArena said that the newly-launched Dimensity 1200 5G SoC will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Realme X9 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor and a pair of 13MP lenses - likely the ultra-wide lens and telephoto lens.

Further, the device will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 65W fast charging and will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nokia, Optus launch super-fast 5G services at Perth’s Optus Stadium

Nokia and Australian mobile operator Optus have launched 5G services at Perths Optus Stadium, providing spectators with access to incredibly fast indoor and outdoor 5G coverage with speeds over 1Gbps.Optus has deployed Nokias 5G indoor and ...

Housing.com partners with MoEngage to boost platform enquiries by 15%

Housing.com, Indias leading real estate portal, has signed MoEngage to help increase its push delivery rates and drive better stickiness with hyper-personalized engagement. The decision comes on the back of a three month long POC that clear...

UN chief welcomes positive steps announced by Biden administration on migration, refugees

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the positive steps announced by the Biden administration on migration and refugees and said he was looking forward to working with the new US leadership on strengthening multilateral cooper...

Post-normalisation, Israel and Bhutan to 'connect' through chess

Israel and Bhutan, under the Chess4Solidarity initiative, have organised a virtual chess competition today to connect two countries and to form solidarity between people through the game of chess. The Chess4Solidarity initiative, organised ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021